Jyothy Labs - Expansion Plan In Personal Care Category: Motilal Oswal
The company has recently launched three new variants under the Margo brand, receiving an encouraging response from consumers.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We recently had an interaction with the management of Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., about recent developments at the company. Here are the key takeaways:
The company plans to further expand in the personal care category. Currently, Jyothy Labs derives 45% of its revenue from fabric care, 35% from dishwashing products, 10% from household insecticides, and the remaining 10% from personal care items.
The southern region accounts for 40% of Jyothy Labs’ total business, while the remaining 60% is distributed across three other markets. Among the remaining three regions, the eastern market constitutes the largest share followed by the northern and western markets.
Looking ahead, Jyothy Labs is optimistic about H1 FY24 but expects challenges in the second half due to rising commodity and crude oil prices. Currently, 60% of the company's market is in urban areas, which are performing well. The remaining 40% in rural areas is expected to see growth in the coming years.
The company aims for double-digit growth in FY24, mainly driven by increased sales volume. It also targets operating margin in the range of 15- 16%. Ad expenses are expected to remain within the 7-8% range.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.