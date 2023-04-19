Just Dial Q4 Results Review - More Clarity Emerges On New Businesses: ICICI Securities

In addition to a strong performance in Q4 FY23, management has given some clarity on Just Dial Ltd.’s new businesses, which we think should shore up investor confidence.

The Just Dial Xperts business pilot phase seems to be coming to a conclusion with material improvement in key operating metrics and the business is gearing up for its commercial launch over the next three-four months.

The JD Mart business will be focused on ‘discovery and classifieds space’, with limited exposure to the transaction layer of the business model. The JD Shopping business model is being reworked as management figures out a ‘product market fit’ that aligns with Just Dial’s philosophy of profitable growth.