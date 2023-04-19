Just Dial Q4 Results Review - Growth Momentum Likely To Continue In FY24: ICICI Direct

Just Dial Ltd. continue to report strong revenue growth with a revenue of Rs 232.5 crore in Q4, up 5% QoQ & 39.5% YoY. The company indicated that monthly ECS plans continue to grow strongly and in March 2023 it generated revenue of ~Rs 45 crore compared to ~Rs 26 crore in March last year.

The company also reported a deferred revenue of Rs 438.2 crore, up 8.9% QoQ and 29.6% YoY.

Paid campaigns increased by 16,340 to 538,220, up 3.1% QoQ while average per paid realisation grew 1.9% QoQ to Rs 4,320.

Just Dial reported that top 11 cities contributed ~41% of paid campaigns and ~61% of revenue during the quarter. On the pricing front, the company indicated that tier I cities pricing was almost twice compared to tier II cities pricing. Ebitda margins continued to improve.

In Q4, its Ebitda margin increased 200 bps QoQ to 14.3% while in absolute terms it reported an Ebitda of Rs 33.2 crore, up 22.2% QoQ. The Ebitda margin increased due to revenue growth and operational efficiency. The company reported adjusted Ebitda excluding Esop expenditure of Rs 35.6 crore with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 15.3%.

Just Dial reported other income of Rs 74.2 crore and profit after tax of Rs 83.6 crore with profit after tax margin of 36%.