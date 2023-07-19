Just Dial Q1 Result Review- Stable Core Business; New Initiatives May Take Longer To Deliver: ICICI Securities
Sustained revenue trajectory but miss on revenue and Ebitda.
ICICI Securities Report
In Q1 FY24, Just Dial Ltd. delivered 33.1% YoY revenue growth. This was driven by volume growth, mix improvement and price increases in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments.
Paid campaigns grew 13.4% YoY. Management also mentioned price increases were taken in Q1 FY24 in non-premium listings. We believe this is indicative of robust demand-led growth outlook.
Also, B2B is now ~26% of sales, and the management believes this is likely to grow faster than B2C segment in the medium term. This is in line with our thesis.
In our view, Just Dial's management sounded more cautious about making fresh investments in its new initiatives such as JDXpert. Amid this, we expect a delay in the commercial launch of these new initiatives.
Valuation
Given the stock has run up ~40% over the last 12 months, we think the upside from here could be limited. Also, the option value of any new initiatives giving a disproportionate payoff has now been pushed further into the future.
We, therefore, downgrade the stock to 'Add'; maintain our target price of Rs 870. We have cut our Ebitda estimate for FY25E/FY26E by 3.6%/5.9% and rolled over by three months.
At our target price, the stock would trade at 8.6 times one-year forward enterprise value/Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
