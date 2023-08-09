Jupiter Wagons Q1 Review - Strong Result While The Outlook Remains Robust: Systematix

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. delivered a strong revenue/Ebitda growth of 155%/223% YoY (+5.8%/+5% QoQ) led by higher railway wagons manufacturing, which saw a robust 226% YoY (+11.8% QoQ) jump during Q1 FY24.

Ebitda margin remains better than its peers and reported a healthy 12.9% during the quarter versus 10.2%/13% YoY/QoQ. Further, due to lower ETR (back to normal tax regime), consolidated net profit increased a whopping 392% YoY/+60% QoQ to Rs 629 million in Q1 FY24.

Manufacturing of freight wagons and CV bodies witnessed a strong growth of 226%/6.4% YoY (+12/+1% QoQ) to 1,713/2,191 units crossings and containers volume declined 76%/69% YoY (- 49%/-29% QoQ) to 157/112 units in Q1 FY24.

Order book at the end of Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 62.1 billion against Rs 58.2 billion at the end of FY23.

Jupiter Wagons received freight wagons order from the private players for 2,150 wagons of worth Rs 10.6 billion, translating to a healthy Rs 4.9 million per wagon, significantly ahead of wagon order from Indian railway.

The company expects tender from Indian railway for 40,000 wagons to open soon and expecting a strong order as available capacity is limited in the industry.

Also, Jupiter Wagons would be expanding its wagon manufacturing capacity to 800 wagons/month by CY23 end and 1000 wagons/month by next year.

We keep our estimates unchanged with Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 44%/76% during FY23-FY25E.

We maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 282.