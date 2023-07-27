Jupiter Wagons - Firing On All Cylinders: Systematix Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating

Jupiter Wagons Ltd., the third-largest wagon manufacturing company, is a major beneficiary of Indian Railway’s plans to spend $750 billion and to add nearly 50% of the existing freight wagons over the next few years.

Jupiter Wagons recently bagged Rs 25.1 billion order from Indian Railways in 2022 and is expected to open tender for over 50,000 wagons in coming months.

This along with the order from the private players (currently 60% of sales) is likely to keep the utilisation at full throttle. Further, joint ventures with the world’s finest leaders in Brake Systems (Dako) and Brake Disc (Kovis) are expected to add 6-8% to its bottom line.

Jupiter Wagon’s entrance in ECV mobility (starting from December 2023) and upcoming new initiatives in other high-prospective businesses wheels manufacturing and metro coaches are expected to give sustainable long-term returns.

We forecast a robust compound annual growth rate of 36%/44%/76% in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax, return on equity/return on capital employed improvement of 620-720 bps and turning to a net cash company from a net debt company during FY23-FY25E.

We initiate coverage on the company with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 282, based on price-to-earnings ratio of 30 times on FY25E.