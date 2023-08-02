July 2023 Auto Sales - Sailing Through The Weaker Months Smoothly: ICICI Securities

Wholesale volumes in July 2023 were expected to be weak for all segments due to seasonality and are expected to remain subdued in August 2023 too as building up of inventory would start in September 2023 rather than Aug-23 with festive season being in October-November 2023 this year.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles, tractors and three-wheelers continued to deliver better-than-expected volumes in July-23, as against passenger vehicles and two-wheelers continuing to consolidate.

We expect weakness in two-wheeler segment to sustain in Aug-23, too, due to subdued retails on seasonality and limited scope of inventory build-up in Aug-23.

YoY growth for passenger vehicles remained low despite strong volumes in July 2023 for mass market players due to high base of last year.

M&HCVs did better than expected despite seasonality impact and the effect of heavy pre-buying in Feb-April 2023. Three-wheelers and tractors continued to surprise positively.