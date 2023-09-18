Jubiliant FoodWorks - Growth Vectors In Place; Eating Out Frequency Rising: Centrum Broking
Operational excellence to innovate and drive consumer experience.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Our recent interaction with Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.’s management indicated growth vectors are in place which are led by,
rising eating out frequency,
reimaging of stores saw high single digit like-for-like growth,
focus on access and reach driving dine-in, and
operational excellence.
Jubilant FoodWorks’ management identified three key priorities, Domino’s, Popeyes and cultural shift to determine future growth, while menu changes in Hong’s Kitchen appears to be promising.
More importantly, focus on Coffee-first initiative improved profitability for Dunkin’s.
With upcoming commissaries in Bengaluru and in Maharashtra expect to influence margin trajectory in our view.
Though it’s early, rising eating out frequency could lift dine-in as well as ordering in our view. That said, such trends coupled with focus on driving consumer experience (cheesy rewards, 20-minutes delivery) could show up in LFL growth.
We tweaked our earnings and retain 'Buy' with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price Rs 612 (implying 21.2 times FY25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.