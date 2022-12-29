Jubilant Pharmova - Strong CDMO, Radiopharma Businesses; Undemanding Valuation: Nirmal Bang
Radiopharma business is back to pre-Covid level and is expected to grow in double digits with new launches, ramp-up in Ruby-fill.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We interacted with the management of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. to get an overview of the current business environment and growth opportunities in the company’s different business verticals.
As per the management, the radiopharma business is back to pre-Covid level and is expected to grow in double digits from FY24 with new launches and ramp-up in Ruby-fill. The Radiopharmacy business’ margin is also expected to improve from hereon and is expected to reach breakeven by the end of FY24.
The allergy business continues to witness double-digit growth with healthy margins. The generic business continues to face headwinds on account of steep pricing pressure, but its margin is expected to improve sequentially with product rationalisation and new launches.
In the contract development and manufacturing organisation sterile injectables business, the management expects double-digit growth FY24 onwards, owing to strong order book position and capacity addition.
We like the company due to its strong CDMO and radiopharma businesses as well as undemanding valuation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.