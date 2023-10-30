Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Review - Decent Margin Improvement; Topline Disappoints: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results were a mixed bag, with revenue missing estimates on account of weak performance in contract research, development and manufacturing organisation and generic businesses, but there was a beat on the margin front mainly due to better operational performance across majority of the business verticals.
Strong double-digit sales growth was witnessed in radio pharmacy and allergy businesses. The radio pharmacy business continued to scale up and the company has reiterated its guidance to achieve Ebitda margin in mid-single digit over the medium term.
For one or the other reasons, Jubilant Pharmova has consistently disappointed on margins and profitability in the past. Hence, stability across businesses is a must to re-rate the stock.
However, we maintain our 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 397 due to valuation comfort (trading at 12 times September-25E earning per share) and multiple drivers for improving margins as well as growth.
