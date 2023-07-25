Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Review - Margin Improvement Key Monitorable: Nirmal Bang
Specialty business grew by 16.6% YoY to Rs 8.4 billion, driven by growth in radio pharma and allergy businesses.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue was in-line with our estimate while there was a miss on operational and profitability front mainly due to weak performance in contract development manufacturing organisation Sterile Injectable and Drug Discovery businesses.
Revenue grew by 9.3% YoY to Rs 15.8 billion. Strong double-digit growth was witnessed in Radio Pharmacy and Allergy businesses. Ebitda margin contracted by ~260 basis points YoY due to a sharp decline in CSI business.
Despite a weak operational performance, the Radio Pharmacy business reported Ebitda breakeven for the first time. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 60 million (our estimate: Rs 584 million), declining by 87% YoY due to a weak operational performance, high tax outflow (76% ETR) and increased interest burden (due to interest re-pricing in foreign debt).
For one or the other reasons, Jubilant Pharmova has consistently disappointed on margins and profitability. Hence, stability across businesses is a must to re-rate the stock. However, we maintain our 'Accumulate' recommendation with a target price of Rs 371 due to compelling valuation (trading at 12 times June-26E earnings per share) and multiple drivers for improving margins and growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
