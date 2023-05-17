Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Review - Weathering Challenging Times: Prabhudas Lilladher

We reduce our FY24/25E Ebitda estimate of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. by 18%/13% and earnings per share estimate by 14%/6% to factor-

headwinds on global agro chemicals (generics) along with resultant margin pressure in specialty chemicals in H1 FY24 and spreads normalisation in chemical intermediates.

FY23 has been a challenging year due to non-availability of contracted coal; nutrition and health solutions volumes impacted due to avian influenza and chemical intermediates segment witnessing price correction led by key raw material (acetic acid price corrected 40% YoY) and spread normalisation.

While H1 FY24 might remain muted as some of these challenges persist, NHS segment is witnessing healthy volume recovery coupled with improved prices.

Acetic anhydride volumes are also improving steadily and contract development manufacturing organisation is also seeing strong traction (to aid absorption of new capacities).

We believe with capex outlay and timeline’s intact, aided by healthy operating cash flow’s and a strong balance sheet, Jubilant Ingrevia is well poised to tap into long term growth opportunities as challenges abate.