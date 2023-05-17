Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Review - Weathering Challenging Times: Prabhudas Lilladher
Specialty Chemical margin at 11.8% on headwinds in agro-chemicals; management sees this as a short term impact.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We reduce our FY24/25E Ebitda estimate of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. by 18%/13% and earnings per share estimate by 14%/6% to factor-
headwinds on global agro chemicals (generics) along with resultant margin pressure in specialty chemicals in H1 FY24 and
spreads normalisation in chemical intermediates.
FY23 has been a challenging year due to non-availability of contracted coal; nutrition and health solutions volumes impacted due to avian influenza and chemical intermediates segment witnessing price correction led by key raw material (acetic acid price corrected 40% YoY) and spread normalisation.
While H1 FY24 might remain muted as some of these challenges persist, NHS segment is witnessing healthy volume recovery coupled with improved prices.
Acetic anhydride volumes are also improving steadily and contract development manufacturing organisation is also seeing strong traction (to aid absorption of new capacities).
We believe with capex outlay and timeline’s intact, aided by healthy operating cash flow’s and a strong balance sheet, Jubilant Ingrevia is well poised to tap into long term growth opportunities as challenges abate.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Granules India Q4 Results Review - Finished Dosage, API Propel Earnings For The Quarter: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.