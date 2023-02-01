Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 Results Review - Healthy Overall Performance Amid Challenges: Prabhudas Lilladher

We believe Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is well placed to capitalise on long term growth opportunities given-

new value-added products pipeline, strong traction in contract development manufacturing organisation import substitution, China plus one strategy and commensurate capex outlay of ~Rs 23 billion (earlier Rs 20 billion) over FY22-25.

Jubilant Ingrevia's specialty chemicals segment to lead earnings growth aided by highest capital allocation (Rs 13 billion). Ebitda contribution from higher value segments (specialty chemicals plus nutrition and health solution) is expected to increase to ~66% by FY25E from ~53% in FY22, as specialty chemicals/ nutrition and health solution Ebitda grows at ~25%/7% compound annual growth rate, while concentration of its commodity vertical (chemical intermediates) reduces to 34% by FY25E.