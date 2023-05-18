Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results Review - Weak Like-For-Like Pulls Down Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Revenue/ Ebitda In-line; strong store add continues.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s sales grew 8% YoY, led by footprint addition, but weak like-for-like (down 0.6%) led to a 13%/42% decline in Ebitda/profit after tax. But the silver lining is that raw material costs are cooling off, except for cheese, which may soften in a couple of quarters.
LFL growth may see a gradual recovery as general inflation and raw material costs cool off, along with its focus on value meals.
We estimate revenue/Ebitda growth of 13/17% over FY23-25. Jubilant FoodWorks’ own delivery system, back-end advantages, a robust balance sheet, and now the loyalty program give it a competitive edge.
Highlights from the management commentary
Jubilant FoodWorks does not plan to increase prices for the next few quarters.
It targets to open 200-225 Dominos stores and 30-35 Popeyes stores in India annually. Capex would remain elevated at Rs 7-8 billion.
Cheese prices may remain high for the next couple of quarters, but other commodity prices are stable.
It aims to unlock LFL growth by strengthening value offering, which, along with cost efficiency and improved productivity, should improve Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Jubilant FoodWorks, Devyani International, LIC Housing Finance And More Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.