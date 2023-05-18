Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results Review - Weak Like-For-Like Pulls Down Earnings: Motilal Oswal

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s sales grew 8% YoY, led by footprint addition, but weak like-for-like (down 0.6%) led to a 13%/42% decline in Ebitda/profit after tax. But the silver lining is that raw material costs are cooling off, except for cheese, which may soften in a couple of quarters.

LFL growth may see a gradual recovery as general inflation and raw material costs cool off, along with its focus on value meals.

We estimate revenue/Ebitda growth of 13/17% over FY23-25. Jubilant FoodWorks’ own delivery system, back-end advantages, a robust balance sheet, and now the loyalty program give it a competitive edge.