Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results Review - Stretched Consumer Spends Hold Flat LFL Growth: Centrum Broking
Peak food inflation ensuing weak demand for Pizzas coupled with lower no of days in Q4.
Centrum Broking Report
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.’s Q4 print was below our estimates; standalone revenue grew 8.8% led by flat like-for-like (- 0.6%), yet Ebitda/profit after tax declined by 12.9%/42.0%. Given, peak inflation in dairy, stretched consumer spend and adverse operating leverage, Jubilant FoodWorks stepped up Its efforts to revive LFL growth for Domino’s by extracting store efficiencies and menu interventions.
To upgrade customer experience Jubilant FoodWorks expanded range of Pizza Mania, 20-minute delivery service guarantee in Bengaluru and reimaging its stores. In Q4 dine-in/delivery channel grew 11.5%/5.7%.
Enrolment for loyalty program grew 28.3% (13.6 million customers), yet with 8.5 million app download its monthly active users at 11 million grew 20.3% YoY.
Gross margin cut to 75.3% (-160bp) led by higher dairy inflation, yet higher employee cost (+9.1%) and other cost (+17.8%) ensued post-IND AS Ebitda margins at 20.1% (-488bp).
Despite softer demand management held store expansion target with single digit LFL led by strong menu innovation.
