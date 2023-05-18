Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results Review - Demand Slowdown Remains A Challenge: Dolat Capital

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenues came in line but profitability came significantly below our estimates. A -0.6% like-for-like growth and high inflation resulted 490 basis points margin contraction. Weak demand and high cost to hamper performance going ahead.

During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks added 56 new Domino’s stores in the domestic market. Going ahead, the company plans to add 200-225 new store under Domino’s while 20-30 stores under Popeye’s.

Owing to significant inflation, gross margin contracted by 160 bps. The company was reluctant to pass on full inflation in order to secure volumes.

We have downward revised our FY24/25E estimates by 28/16% Rs 5.9/8.2 to factor in high costs, no price pass on and sluggish demand. Though we remain positive on quick service restaurant growth in the long run, cost led headwinds are likely to pressurize performance in the near term.