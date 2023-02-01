Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Results Review- Demand Slowdown, Lower Price Pass On Dampened Performance: Dolat Capital
Weak demand and high cost to hamper performance going ahead.
Dolat Capital Report
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenues came inline but profitability came significantly below our estimates. Mere 0.3% like-for-like growth and high inflation resulted 460 basis points margin contraction. Weak demand and high cost to hamper performance going ahead.
During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks added 59 new Domino’s stores in the domestic market. Going ahead, the company plans to add 250 new store under Domino’s while 20-30 stores under Popeye’s.
Owing to significant inflation, gross margin contracted by 210 bps. The company was reluctant to pass on full inflation in order to secure volumes.
We have downward revised our FY23/24/25E estimates by 24/27/23% Rs 6.6/8.2/9.8 to factor in high costs, no price pass on and sluggish demand.
Though we remain positive on quick service restaurant growth in the long run, cost led headwinds are likely to pressurise performance in the near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
