Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results Review - Providing Value To Customer To Lift LFL Growth In Q2: Centrum Broking

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.’s Q1 print was in-line; standalone revenue grew 5.6% led by decline in like-for-like (-1.3%), yet Ebitda/profit after tax declined by 9.2%/41.1%.
Given strong base (41.1% growth), despite IPL event, stretched consumer spends saw 2.7% growth in average daily sales QoQ. Dine-in/delivery channel grew flat/8.4%. With 48% order contribution, enrolment for loyalty program grew 23.5% (16.8 million customers), yet with 10.0 million app download its monthly active user at 10.3 million grew 3.0% YoY.
Jubilant FoodWorks stepped up Its efforts to revive LFL growth by,
re-imaging 1400 plus stores to upgrade customer experience,
launched four new spicy range of Pizzas, in addition to Pizza Mania, and
guaranteed 20-minute delivery service in Bengaluru.
Gross margin cut to 76.0% (-70 bp) led by higher dairy inflation, yet higher employee cost (+21.1%), rent (+13.7%) and selling, general and administrative (+6.6%) ensued post-IND Accounting Standard Ebitda margins at 21.1% (-345 bp).
Management held store expansion target with single digit LFL led by strong menu innovation. We retain earnings and maintain 'Buy', with a discounted cash flow-based target price Rs 570 (implying 19.6 times FY25E earnings per share).
