Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results Review - LFL Remains Weak, Raw Material Recovery Visible: Motilal Oswal
Revenue/profit after tax in line; strong store addition continues.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.’s sales grew 6% YoY in Q1 FY24, driven by footprint addition. But weak like-for-like (-1.3% YoY) and store addition-related costs (employee and selling, general and administrative) led to a 9%/41% decline in Ebitda/profit after tax (in line).
The only silver lining is that raw material prices are peaking out, which should cushion margins.
The management’s efforts toward product innovations, faster delivery and store revamping should help Jubilant FoodWorks mitigate the market impact.
We estimate revenue/Ebitda growth of 12/16% over FY23-25.
Jubilant FoodWorks’s own delivery system, back-end advantages, the robust balance sheet, and the loyalty program give it a competitive edge. Retain 'Buy' on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.