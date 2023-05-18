Jubilant FoodWorks, Devyani International, LIC Housing Finance And More Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Jubilant FoodWorks - Consumption pressure visible, in-line Ebitda

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. reported an operationally inline Q4 performance. Revenue growth of 8% was largely store addition-led as like-for-like growth was at -0.6% (four-year compound annual growth rate improved to 4%). Pressure on margins sustained, given dual headwinds of a firm raw material basket (milk and cheese) and soft consumption trend. While gross margin fell by 160/20 basis points YoY/QoQ, the impact of negative oplev was more profound on the Ebitda margin, which fell by 490/190 bps YoY/QoQ to 20.1% (the lowest of the last 11 quarters).

Given lower discretionary spending, we expect the margin to remain under pressure for quick service restaurant companies in the near term.