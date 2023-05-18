Jubilant FoodWorks, Devyani International, LIC Housing Finance And More Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Jubilant FoodWorks reported an operationally inline Q4 performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Jubilant FoodWorks - Consumption pressure visible, in-line Ebitda
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. reported an operationally inline Q4 performance. Revenue growth of 8% was largely store addition-led as like-for-like growth was at -0.6% (four-year compound annual growth rate improved to 4%). Pressure on margins sustained, given dual headwinds of a firm raw material basket (milk and cheese) and soft consumption trend. While gross margin fell by 160/20 basis points YoY/QoQ, the impact of negative oplev was more profound on the Ebitda margin, which fell by 490/190 bps YoY/QoQ to 20.1% (the lowest of the last 11 quarters).
Given lower discretionary spending, we expect the margin to remain under pressure for quick service restaurant companies in the near term.
Devyani International - Operationally weak
Mirroring its sister franchisee, Devyani International Ltd. reported an operationally weak Q4 FY23 performance on moderating same-stores sales growth. Revenue growth of 28% YoY was led by 33% store addition. SSSG was weak for both KFC/Pizza Hut at +2/-3% (Sapphire Foods: +2/-4%) due to a tough demand environment. Negative oplev due to weak SSSG led to margin pressure across the business. Devyani’s KFC/PH restaurant operating margin fell 220/490 bps QoQ to 17.5/9.3% (Sapphire Foods 110/530 bps to 19/8.6%; Jubilant FoodWorks 230 bps to ~18%). Management has maintained its medium-term guidance of mid-single-digit SSSG growth and 300 stores addition. In the near term, we expect decelerating trend to continue with sustained pressure on operating margin.
LIC Housing Finance - One step forward, three steps back; running in circles
LIC Housing Finance Ltd. reported a mixed set of results with sharp reflation in margins driving a beat on our earnings estimates, partly offset by muted disbursals in individual home loans and a rise in early delinquencies. Net interest margins reflated sharply (50 bps QoQ) to 2.93% (FY23: 2.41%), primarily driven by improving spreads (210 bps loan repricing benefit during FY23).
Oberoi Realty - New launches to drive rerating
Oberoi Realty Ltd. registered presales of Rs 25.5 billion (including 360W Rs 18.7 billion under Oasis, +176% YoY). Oberoi Realty has a strong launch pipeline for FY24, with a new tower expected to open up in Goregaon and a project launch in Thane (Pokhran and Kolshet) that is expected by Q3/Q4 FY24 (3-4 million square feet in Phase I). Commerz 3 and Borivali Mall are expected to start operation by March/June 2024 respectively, with rental potential of Rs ~5 billion in Commerz 3 and Rs ~3.5 billion in the mall. The gross debt inched up to Rs 39 billion (Rs 30 billion in December 2022), mainly to finance the unit sale transaction with Oasis Realty.
Whilst the results seemed a bit tepid, we believe Oberoi Realty will generate robust cash flows from ready-to-movein inventory in the 360W and Mulund projects.
Teamlease Services - Margin risk bottoming out
Teamlease Services Ltd. reported revenue growth of 0.9% QoQ (-0.8% versus estimate), with margin growing ~9 bps QoQ (+16 basis points versus estimate). The closure of the NEEM program in Dec-22 impacted the NETAP trainee headcount, the full impact of which will be visible by Q2 FY24. The general staffing volume growth (net addition of ~29,000 in FY23) was led by a strong hiring uptick in the consumer goods and financial services sectors, a trend that is likely to continue in FY24E.
Astral - Strong show; valuation remains expensive
We believe Astral Ltd.’s foray into new businesses (paints and bath ware) will reduce its valuation premium. In Q4 FY23, its consolidated revenue rose 8/19% YoY/QoQ (strong growth across both plumbing and adhesives), while Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by 43/47%, as margin expanded across plumbing/paints and adhesives segments by 600/410 bps YoY.
Kajaria Ceramics - Healthy demand and margin outlook
We believe Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. will continue to get a premium valuation, driven by its strong brand positioning and distribution, which are driving its market share gain. Gas price cool-off should also lead to a margin rebound in FY24E. In Q4 FY23, Kajaria Ceramics delivered a healthy 8% YoY tiles volume growth (five-year compound annual growth rate: +7%). Gas price correction drove 240 bps Ebitda margin recovery QoQ to 14.6%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.