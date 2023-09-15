Jubilant FoodWorks - Demand Weakness Persists; Strengthening Core: HDFC Securities

In the long term, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. remains focused on mid-teen revenue growth (5-6% like-for-like) on the back of -

stepping up store expansion and store format innovation (e.g. container stores); plugging product gaps and strengthening value offering; improving cost efficiency and productivity; elevating customer experience (reimaging stores; 20 minutes delivery); and longterm strategic initiatives (commissary).

We maintain our earnings per share estimates and value Jubilant at 55 times price/earning on Sep’25 EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 500. Maintain 'Add'.