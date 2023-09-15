BQPrimeResearch ReportsJubilant FoodWorks - Demand Weakness Persists; Strengthening Core: HDFC Securities
Jubilant FoodWorks - Demand Weakness Persists; Strengthening Core: HDFC Securities

Addressing portfolio whitespaces through menu interventions across price spectrum.

15 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Domino's Pizza's store outlet, operated by Jubilant Foodworks&nbsp; (Photo:&nbsp;Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Domino's Pizza's store outlet, operated by Jubilant Foodworks  (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

In the long term, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. remains focused on mid-teen revenue growth (5-6% like-for-like) on the back of -

  1. stepping up store expansion and store format innovation (e.g. container stores);

  2. plugging product gaps and strengthening value offering;

  3. improving cost efficiency and productivity;

  4. elevating customer experience (reimaging stores; 20 minutes delivery); and

  5. longterm strategic initiatives (commissary).

We maintain our earnings per share estimates and value Jubilant at 55 times price/earning on Sep’25 EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 500. Maintain 'Add'.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities Jubilant - Update.pdf
