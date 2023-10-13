JTL Industries Q2 Review - Results Misses Estimates; Phase-Wise Growth Story Intact: Axis Securities
JTL is on its path to enhancing its capacity to one million tonne by FY25.
Axis Securities Report
Outlook:
With the phase-wise volume expansion in progress, we model JTL Industries Ltd.'s revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 46%/45%/51% over FY23/25E.
We reduce our Ebitda estimates for FY24 by 11% to account for lower H1 FY24 numbers, but keep FY25/26 estimates largely unchanged from our initiation note on June 27, 2023.
Financial Performance:
JTL Industries' numbers stood below our estimates, mainly led by a miss against our sales realisation. Lower value added product share impacted the realisation more than our expectations.
Revenue grew by 37% YoY but stood marginally down by 1% QoQ at Rs 502 crore (5% miss), despite 6% QoQ growth in sales volume. This was mainly due to lower VAP share at 35% versus 42% in Q1 FY23 and 47% in Q2 FY23.
Ebitda grew by 16%/5% YoY/QoQ to Rs 37 crore, missing our estimate by 10% and was on account of a miss at topline.
Ebitda/tonne stood almost flat at Rs 4,580/tonne QoQ (down 26% on a higher base of the last year). Profit after tax stood at Rs 28 crore, (up 34%/10% YoY/QoQ), a 4% miss against our estimate, led by lower Ebitda, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortisation expenses and higher other income.
Valuation and Recommendation:
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock and value JTL at 23 times (from 22 times) it's FY25 earnings per share (unchanged) to arrive at our one-year forward target price of Rs 265/share, implying an upside potential of 12% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
