JTL Industries Q2 Review - Results Misses Estimates; Phase-Wise Growth Story Intact: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

JTL Industries' numbers stood below our estimates, mainly led by a miss against our sales realisation. Lower value added product share impacted the realisation more than our expectations.

Revenue grew by 37% YoY but stood marginally down by 1% QoQ at Rs 502 crore (5% miss), despite 6% QoQ growth in sales volume. This was mainly due to lower VAP share at 35% versus 42% in Q1 FY23 and 47% in Q2 FY23.

Ebitda grew by 16%/5% YoY/QoQ to Rs 37 crore, missing our estimate by 10% and was on account of a miss at topline.

Ebitda/tonne stood almost flat at Rs 4,580/tonne QoQ (down 26% on a higher base of the last year). Profit after tax stood at Rs 28 crore, (up 34%/10% YoY/QoQ), a 4% miss against our estimate, led by lower Ebitda, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortisation expenses and higher other income.