JSW Steel Q4 Results Review: Healthy All-Round Performance, Beats Estimates: ICICI Direct
JSW Steel reported a healthy all-round performance for Q4FY23. For Q4FY23, JSW Steel reported steel sales volumes of 5.68 million tonnes (MT), up 11% YoY and 15% YoY (our estimate of 5.6 MT). JSW Steel standalone operations reported EBITDA/tonne of 10998/tonne compared to 8141/ tonne in Q3FY23 (our estimate of 10000/tonne). For Q4FY23, JSW Steel reported consolidated topline of 46962 crore, up 20% QoQ (our estimate of 46340 crore). Standalone EBITDA was at 6247 crore, up 55% QoQ (our estimate of 5600 crore). Subsidiaries performance also came in better than our estimate. As a result, the consolidated EBITDA came in significantly higher than our estimate. Consolidated EBITDA was at 7939 crore, up 75% QoQ, (our estimate of 6125 crore)
