JSW Steel Q3 Results Review - Profitability Below Expectations: IDBI Capital
JSW Steel’s Q3 FY23 profitability was below our expectation due to higher than expected mining and royalty expenses.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
JSW Steel Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 profitability was below our expectation due to higher than expected mining and royalty expenses. Consolidated sales stood at 5.63 million tonnes, higher by 41% YoY.
JSW Steel's Ebitda jumped 159% QoQ led by fall in coking coal price and lower other expenses. Net profit stood at Rs 4.7 billion as compared to adjusted net loss of Rs 3 billion in Q2 FY23. Net debt increased by Rs 37 billion QoQ to Rs 694 billion.
We cut our FY23 Ebitda estimate by 27% to factor weaker than expected Q3 FY23 profitability. Nevertheless, we broadly maintain our FY24 estimates and introduce FY25 forecasts in this report.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
JSW Steel Q3 Results: Net Profit Tumbles 89%, Misses Estimates
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.