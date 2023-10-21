JSW Steel Q2 Review - Beat On Estimates, Driven By Low Coking Coal Costs; Expansion On Track: Motilal Oswal
JSW Steel posted revenue of Rs 446 billion in Q2 FY24 (up 7% YoY), 6% above our estimate of Rs 423 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
Q2 FY24 has been a strong quarter for JSW Steel Ltd., driven by lower coking coal prices. The recent increase in coking coal prices is anticipated to raise costs for steel makers in Q3 FY24.
JSW Steel expects this recent price hike to partially mitigate the impact of the escalating coal prices.
We have marginally increased our FY24/25 Ebitda by 5%/3%, driven by strong Q2 FY24 performance, the commencement of operations at new iron ore and coal mines. However, these gains will be partially be offset by the rise in raw material costs and a more favorable outlook on domestic steel demand.
We believe the current valuations at 5.9 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and 2.1 times FY25E price/book fully price in the positives.
We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 780 (Rs 740 earlier).
