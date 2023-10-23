JSW Steel Q2 Results Review - Standalone Division Drives Robust Performance: ICICI Securities
On the growth path; but spread uncertainties pose a risk.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
JSW Steel Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 performance was ahead of our estimates. Key points:
Standalone Ebitda/tonne at Rs 12,750 surpassed estimates on lower iron ore and coking coal cost.
Overseas subsidiaries posted mixed performance.
Enhanced focus on more profitable domestic market and increased sales to value added segments.
Net debt rose to Rs 692 billion due to the JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. merger.
JSW Steel retained its sales volume guidance of 25 million tonnes per annum for FY24 and reiterated its target of reaching 50 mtpa capacity by FY30.
Taking cognisance of additional volume from Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. from end-FY24, we raise our FY25E Ebitda by 2%, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 775 on an unchanged 6.6 times FY25E Ebitda. Maintain 'Hold'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.