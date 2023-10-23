JSW Steel Q2 Results Review - Inline; Projects On Track: IDBI Capital
JSW Steel aims increase capacity from 28 million tonnes to 37 million tonnes by CY25 and reach 50 million tonnes by FY31.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
JSW Steel Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 profitability was in line with our expectation. In Q2 FY24, its consolidated sales volumes stood at 6.34 million tonnes, increase by 11% QoQ majorly driven by strong domestic demand and inventory liquidation of 0.3 million tonnes.
Ebitda increased by 12% QoQ led by lower coking coal prices and marginal decline in iron ore costs. During Q2 FY24, net debt increased by Rs 24 billion QoQ to Rs 692 billion.
JSW Steel aims to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes by FY31 (Currently 28 million tonnes).
We make minor changes to our FY24-25 forecasts.
We continue to value the stock at an enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of siz times FY25 Ebitda to derive a target price of Rs 786 (earlier Rs 751) and maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
JSW Steel Q2 Results Review - Earnings Beat Due To Strong Operational Performance: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.