JSW Steel Q2 Results Review - Inline; Projects On Track: IDBI Capital

JSW Steel Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 profitability was in line with our expectation. In Q2 FY24, its consolidated sales volumes stood at 6.34 million tonnes, increase by 11% QoQ majorly driven by strong domestic demand and inventory liquidation of 0.3 million tonnes.

Ebitda increased by 12% QoQ led by lower coking coal prices and marginal decline in iron ore costs. During Q2 FY24, net debt increased by Rs 24 billion QoQ to Rs 692 billion.

JSW Steel aims to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes by FY31 (Currently 28 million tonnes).

We make minor changes to our FY24-25 forecasts.

We continue to value the stock at an enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of siz times FY25 Ebitda to derive a target price of Rs 786 (earlier Rs 751) and maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock.