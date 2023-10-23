JSW Steel Q2 Results Review - Higher Coking Coal Prices To Haunt In Q4: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda estimates by 9%/8% on higher coking coal price assumption. JSW Steel Ltd.'s reported robust operating performance in Q2, driven by 10% QoQ volume growth in standalone business. Consolidated Ebitda was 4% above our estimates led by strong India performance, lower coking coal prices of prior period inventory and lower mining royalties.

The company is expected to deliver 16% volume compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E led by ongoing capacity additions and robust infrastructure activities in domestic market. However, recent sharp uptick in coking coal prices can put pressure on margins from Q4 FY24 unless global steel players are able to take price hikes.

Management's believes that global steel prices have bottomed out and Chinese market is also showing some signs of demand improvement. JSW Steel's rising focus on value added and specialised portfolio is expected to improve product mix and resilience for withstanding steel price volatility.