JSW Steel Q2 Results Review - Expansion On Track; Steady Margins Likely In Q3: Centrum Broking

JSW Steel Ltd.’s reported better-than-expected Ebitda of Rs 84.5 billion (our estimate: Rs 73 billion), up 20% QoQ. Standalone numbers (Ebitda of Rs 69 billion, up 42% QoQ; our estimate: Rs 59.3 billion) outperformed due to higher sales volume, lower than expected coking coal cost as well as royalty cost.

Lower coking coal cost primarily aided sharp fall in cost of production which more than offset decline in steel realisation leading to higher Ebitda/tonne by Rs 2,890/tonne QoQ of Rs 12,750; (our estimate: Ebitda/tonne of Rs 11,205).

JSW Steel's performance of overseas subsidiaries stood lower amid demand slowdown. While domestic subsidiaries posted volumes growth bust miss on margins.

We factor in margin compression in H2 FY24 due to higher coking coal price and hence lower FY24 earnings per share by 25%.

Further, we roll over our valuation to mid-FY26, resulting in 7% increase in our target price to Rs 869/share, valuing at six times FY25/FY26 average enterprise value/Ebitda (earlier: Rs 814/share) and upgrade our rating to 'Add' (Earlier: 'Reduce').