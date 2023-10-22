JSW Steel Q2 Results Review - Earnings Beat Due To Strong Operational Performance: Systematix

JSW Steel Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 consolidated adjusted Ebitda of Rs 78.8 billion +144%/+12% YoY/QoQ was 19.4% above our estimate majorly due to strong performance at Indian operations.

Consolidated revenue of Rs 445.8 billion (+6.7%/+5.6% YoY/QoQ) was 13.4% above our estimate. Standalone India operations reported sales volume of 6.18 million tonne, growth of 23%/13% YoY/QoQ, partially offsetting the impact of lower steel realisations which came in at Rs 54,592/tonne (-16%/-9% YoY/QoQ).

Standalone Ebitda Rs 69 billion (+182%/+42% YoY/QoQ) was 26% above our estimate. Raw material costs eased by 14%/10% YoY/QoQ due to lower coking coal and iron ore prices during the quarter.

Power and fuel costs also fell 19% YoY. Adjusted International subsidiaries’ performance was impacted due to weaker market demand in U.S. and Europe, resulting in a 55% sequential decline in Ebitda. JSW Steel is on track to meet its committed capex of Rs 188 billion for FY24 which will primarily be directed towards-

bringing two coking coal and one thermal coal blocks on-stream, capacity expansion by 5 million tonne at Vijayanagar in Karnataka by end-FY24, 1.5 million tonne capacity expansion at Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. in Odisha by end-FY24, and maintenance capex.

On-ground capex plans are estimated to take total crude steel production capacity to 37 mt by FY25 while a subsequent capex plan to increase capacities to 50 mt by 2030 is currently on the chalkboard.

It incurred Rs 38 billion capex in Q2 FY24. We revise our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimate lower by 3%/7% to factor in-

a decline in steel prices, rise in raw material costs towards H2 FY24, and a weak demand scenario in the U.S. and Europe regions.

However, considering the strong domestic demand outlook and several capacity expansions in the pipeline, we revise our valuation multiple to 6.5 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, arriving at a revised target price of Rs 940/share (six times EV/Ebitda, target price Rs 918/share earlier).

JSW Steel’s steady capacity expansion coupled with several downstream value addition projects would increase the share of new growth sectors such as defense and renewable power, and lead to better pricing, provide earnings visibility.

Global recessionary fears driven by high inflation, rate hikes, high Chinese exports etc., are key risks.