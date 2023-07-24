JSW Steel Q1 Results Review - Weak Offtake Impacts Profitability: IDBI Capital

JSW Steel Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 profitability was below our expectation due to lower than expected sales volumes. In Q1 FY24, its consolidated sales volumes stood at 5.71 million tonnes, lower by 13% QoQ- impacted by channel destocking and exports which were impacted by cyclone.

JSW Steel's Ebitda fell by 11% QoQ led by lower sales volume and higher cost of iron ore. Nevertheless, the recent fall in coking coal price should likely benefit margins in Q2 FY24.

During Q1 FY24, net debt increased by Rs 75 billion QoQ to Rs 668 billion driven by higher working capital. We make minor changes to our FY24-25 forecasts.

We now value the stock at an enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of six times (earlier 5.5 times) FY25 Ebitda to derive a target price of Rs 751 (earlier Rs 767) and maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock.