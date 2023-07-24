JSW Steel Q1 Results Review - Weak Offtake Impacts Profitability: IDBI Capital
During Q1 FY24, net debt increased by Rs 75 billion QoQ to Rs 668 billion driven by higher working capital.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
JSW Steel Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 profitability was below our expectation due to lower than expected sales volumes. In Q1 FY24, its consolidated sales volumes stood at 5.71 million tonnes, lower by 13% QoQ- impacted by channel destocking and exports which were impacted by cyclone.
JSW Steel's Ebitda fell by 11% QoQ led by lower sales volume and higher cost of iron ore. Nevertheless, the recent fall in coking coal price should likely benefit margins in Q2 FY24.
During Q1 FY24, net debt increased by Rs 75 billion QoQ to Rs 668 billion driven by higher working capital. We make minor changes to our FY24-25 forecasts.
We now value the stock at an enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of six times (earlier 5.5 times) FY25 Ebitda to derive a target price of Rs 751 (earlier Rs 767) and maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
JSW Steel Q1 Results Review - Earnings Below Estimates; Higher Volumes Likely To Drive Growth: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.