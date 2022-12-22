JSW Steel - Dolvi Phase II Expansion Of Five Million Tonne For Flat Steel Products: ICICI Direct

JSW Steel Ltd.’s 10 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant at Dolvi is located in Maharashtra on the Indian west coast. The plant is connected to Dharamtar Jetty (cargo handling capacity of 28 mtpa) and has a total area of 1400 plus acres.

Going forward, in the longer run, the company plans to increase the capacity at Dolvi by further ~4-4.5 million tonne. JSW Steel is currently working on project configuration and land acquisition.

JSW Steel’s Dolvi plant is largely focused towards flat steel production (~85%). Of the total 10 mt capacity at Dolvi, ~8.5 mt is for flat steel products and ~1.5 mt is for long steel products.

In terms of phasewise breakup, out of Phase I capacity of 5 mt, ~3.5 mt is for flat steel products (hot rolled coil) and balance ~1.5 mt is for long steel products (TMT Rebars). Phase II capacity of 5 mt is for fully for flat steel products (HRC).