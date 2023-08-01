JSW Steel - Capacity Expansion In Sync With India’s Growth Story: Motilal Oswal

Our analysis of JSW Steel Ltd.’s FY23 annual report showed that despite the adverse macro-economic condition, geopolitical tensions, high interest rates and levy of export duty at the start of FY23, domestic steel demand remained robust, led by a strong focus on infrastructure and construction.

Going ahead, domestic steel demand is expected to be driven by a strong capital base, expansion in public and private capex, urbanisation, improved standards of living, expansion of manufacturing capabilities, development of freight corridors and growth in roadways, waterways and railways network.

JSW Steel is adding capacity at the right time, which will increase its capacity from ~28.2 million tonne to over 37 mt by FY25 and around 50 mt by FY30-31.

JSW Steel’s capacity expansion aligns well with the government’s National Steel Policy target of 300 mt by FY30-31. Demand is expected to remain robust across key sectors such as automobiles, packaging, renewable energy, construction, power, consumer durables and engineering.