Johnson Controls‐Hitachi Q3 Results Review - Market Share Loss Drags Revenue: Yes Securities

Johnson Controls‐Hitachi Air Conditioning Ltd. has once again registered poor set of performance with revenue coming significantly below ours and consensus estimates. Gross margin although has improved on sequential basis, it remains significantly below it normalised margin. We feel that this gross margin contraction is on account of intense competition in room AC space where other companies have become super aggressive.

Our channel checks suggest Johnson Controls‐Hitachi’s aggression in the mass premium segment (multiple new stock keeping unit launches) which is 70% of the RAC industry volumes is not yielding results as it is losing market share to players like Lloyd, LG, and Blue Star Ltd.

Johnson Controls‐Hitachi has been losing market share as well as margins in this super competitive environment. We feel it would be difficult to gain market share and improve upon the margins at the same time in this hyper competitive RAC market.