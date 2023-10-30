Johnson Controls Q2 Results Review- Disappointing Performance With Continued Market Share Loss: Yes Securities
Johnson Controls- Hitachi will have to make significant changes in its overall strategy to turnaround losing market share trend.
Yes Securities Report
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. continues with its disappointing performance with revenue declining 9.1%. Decline was on the lower base as Q2 FY23 saw revenue decline of 22.4%. Gross margin although has improved on YoY basis, while it is still significantly lower than its historical levels of ~35%.
We feel that this gross margin contraction is on account of intense competition in room AC space where other companies have become super aggressive. Our channel checks suggest Johnson Controls Hitachi is losing its focus and its strategy on mass premium segment is backfiring.
Johnson Controls Hitachi continues to underperform players like Lloyd, LG, and Bluestar Ltd. As per media articles the company had lost significant market share in Q1, and our channel checks suggest that it has further lost market share in Q2 and now has become fringe player versus earlier where company was one of the top five player in RAC market with strong brand presence.
We feel it would be extremely difficult to gain market share and margin improvement looks to be tall ask.
Considering lower margin profile and continued loss in market share we remain negative on the stock and reiterate our 'Sell' rating.
The company will have to make significant changes in its overall strategy to turnaround losing market share trend.
We believe it is a long-drawn process and will have to wait and watch for management strategy and its implementation before we become constructive on the stock.
