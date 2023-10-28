Johnson Controls Hitachi Q2 Results Review - Weak Performance Continues: Nirmal Bang

Johnson Controls Hitachi AC India Ltd.'s revenue stood at Rs 2.8 billion (-9.1% YoY) with Ebitda margin of -15.6% (versus -17.5% YoY), reporting adjusted net loss of Rs 443 million (versus adjusted net loss of Rs 546 million YoY).

We believe that maintaining market share will be a challenge for Johnson Controls Hitachi due to heightened competitive intensity in the room AC industry.

We further expect margin pressure to persist in the near term. We continue to maintain ‘Under Review’ rating on Johnson Controls Hitachi, as we seek to better understand the company’s business.