Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Review - Market Share Loss Drags Performance; Downgrade To 'Sell': Yes Securities
Gross margin although has improved on YoY basis, while it has contracted ~567 basis points on sequential basis.
Yes Securities Report
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Ltd. continues to disappoint with revenue coming significantly below subdued expectations. Gross margin although has improved on yoy basis, while it has contracted ~567 basis points on sequential basis.
We feel that this gross margin contraction is on account of intense competition in room AC space where other companies have become super aggressive.
Our channel checks suggest Johnson Controls-Hitachi's aggression in the mass premium segment (multiple new stock keeping unit launches) which is 70% of the RAC industry volumes is not yielding results and has lost significant market share to players like Lloyd, LG, and Bluestar.
As per media articles Johnson Controls-Hitachi market share in Q1 has almost halved and redemption looks difficult in the current hyper competitive environment.
We feel it would be difficult to gain market share and margin improvement looks to be tall ask. Considering lower margin profile and halving of market share we downgrade the stock to sell as it will take significant amount of efforts to turnaround this losing market share trend.
We will have to wait and watch for management strategy and its implementation before we become constructive on the stock.
