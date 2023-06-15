JM Financial - Pick Up In Lending Business; Non-Lending To Act As Catalyst Driving Valuation: ICICI Direct

Investment Rationale

Despite challenges during Covid, JM Financial Ltd. delivered a gradual recovery in performance with improvement in both business growth and asset quality. Though some business segments continue to remain cyclical, the performance excluding one-offs (provision in asset reconstruction company business, investment in asset management, wealth management, and securities business) remains encouraging.

Further, we believe the overall performance will improve given-

pick-up in lending business with assets under management growth expected in the 15-18% range; improvement in recoveries in ARC business with minimum probability of substantial provisioning ahead; recovery in investment banking revenue with focus continuing on wealth and asset management pie.

Thus, we expect revenue to grow at ~14% compound annual growth rate in FY24-25E to Rs 4327 crore while the earnings trajectory is seen staying healthy at 18.3% CAGR to Rs 837 crore in the same period.

Demerger of the business after it attains adequate scale stays a catalyst for unlocking value. However, we have not factored this in our valuation.