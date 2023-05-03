JK Tyres — Improving Return Ratio, Limited Shocks On Raw Material Front Could Enable Rerating: HDFC Securities
JK Tyre’s margins expected to improve on softening of raw material prices and price hikes taken in past quarters.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. is one of the leading tyre manufacturers globally. The company was a pioneer of radial technology in India and is a leader in the truck and bus radial segment. It has 40 plus years of experience in tyre manufacturing and has operations in 100 plus countries around the world.
JK Tyres has 12 manufacturing facilities – nine in India and three in Mexico with a production capacity of 33 million tyres. It serves customers across the globe via its extensive distribution network of 6000 plus dealers and increasing online presence.
To strengthen its product portfolio, it has recently launched low rolling resistance coefficient tyres in passenger car radial and TBR range and introduced smart tyres range for the electric vehicle sports utility vehicles. It has full range of EV tyres to cater to the various market segments.
With softening input prices, healthy demand from original equipment manufacturers on easing of supply pressures and improving performance of its international subsidiary, we expect the company to do well in the near term.
