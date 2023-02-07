JK Tyre Q3 Results Review - Margins To Further Improve Amid Benign Raw Material Prices: ICICI Direct
Inexpensive valuations merit upgrade.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. reported a healthy performance in Q3 FY23.
Among geographies, de-growth for the quarter was led by Mexican geography. India revenues de-grew 1% QoQ to Rs 3,106 crore while Mexico operations posted a decline of 16% to Rs 607 crore (seasonal in nature).
JK Tyre has also announced preferential issuance of compulsory convertible debentures (6%) to International Finance Corporation aggregating to Rs 240 crore convertible in equity shares at Rs 180.5/share.
On the margin front, gross margins expanded 330 bps sequentially. India Ebit margins recovered ~196 bps QoQ to 6.9%, with Mexico Ebit margins down ~150 basis points QoQ to 5.6%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Apollo Tyres Q3 Results Review - Strong Show, Near Term Positives Priced In: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.