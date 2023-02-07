JK Tyre Q3 Results Review - Margins To Further Improve Amid Benign Raw Material Prices: ICICI Direct

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. reported a healthy performance in Q3 FY23.

Among geographies, de-growth for the quarter was led by Mexican geography. India revenues de-grew 1% QoQ to Rs 3,106 crore while Mexico operations posted a decline of 16% to Rs 607 crore (seasonal in nature).

JK Tyre has also announced preferential issuance of compulsory convertible debentures (6%) to International Finance Corporation aggregating to Rs 240 crore convertible in equity shares at Rs 180.5/share.

On the margin front, gross margins expanded 330 bps sequentially. India Ebit margins recovered ~196 bps QoQ to 6.9%, with Mexico Ebit margins down ~150 basis points QoQ to 5.6%.