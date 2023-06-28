JK Tyre - Optimising Growth, Capital Structure: ICICI Securities

We visited the Chennai plant of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. and met the management for an insight on the company’s business strategy/outlook. Key takeaways:

The Chennai plant with a current capacity of 330 tonnes per day can produce 4.85 million/1.2 million passenger car radial/truck-bus radial per annum respectively with cumulative capex of ~Rs 25 billion having been being done on this facility.

The plant generated revenue of ~Rs 28 billion in FY23 with ~40% of it coming from TBR. JK Tyre is the number two domestic TBR maker with a market share of ~28%.

With replacement demand improving across segments against original equipment manufacturer growth normalising amidst benign raw material prices, JK Tyre is looking forward to Ebitdam improvement in the coming quarters.

Company is planning to do ~Rs 8 billion capex for adding ~100 tpd capacity in Banmore and Haridwar facilities in FY24-FY25. This would result in JK Tyre doing ~Rs 5 billion capex each year in FY24-FY25 (including maintenance capex).

Company is taking initiatives to make new-generation products in the form of puncture-proof tyres, electric vehicle tyres, super-single truck tyres (replacing double-tyre applications on commercial vehicle rear wheels), etc.

Operating with nine plants in India and three in Mexico, and ~6,000 domestic touchpoints, JK Tyre is operating with a total of ~1,600 tpd capacity – Haridwar (~530 tpd) and Chennai (330 tpd) being the larger ones.

JK Tyre is focused towards optimising growth and maintaining a healthy capital structure. It is confident of reducing its ‘net debt / equity’ post taking care of the guided capex of ~Rs 12 billion in FY24-FY25.