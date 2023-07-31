JK Paper Q1 Results Review - Corrugation Business Aided Net Sales Growth: IDBI Capital
Demand dynamics to shape up the margins.
IDBI Capital Report
JK Paper Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was in-line with our expectation on net sales front, while margins were beat to our forecast.
Incremental net sales growth was on account of contribution from recently acquired corrugation business as well as improved performance of Sirpur paper on both sales volume and net sales realisation.
The management reiterated packaging board segment performance to be sluggish owing to subdued demand. Net sales increased by 10.8% YoY to Rs 15.8 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 4.7 billion, increased by 12.8% YoY.
Ebitda margin was marginally up by 56 basis points over Q1 FY23 to 30.1%.
JK Paper reported net profit of Rs 3 billion, higher by 17.8% over same quarter last year.
We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E. Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 386 (earlier Rs 409), assigning 4.5 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E.
