JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 Review — QoQ Profitability Improves, Maintain 'Reduce': Dolat Capital
Volume, realisation in line; Ebitda, APAT below estimates.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
JKLC reported revenue, volume and realization in line, however EBITDA, EBITDA/tn and APAT below estimates.
JKLC on consolidated basis posted +16.4%/ +19.2% YoY/ QoQ growth in revenue to Rs18.6 bn led by +2.9% YoY in volume to 3.4 mt (+17.7%) coupled with +13.1% YoY in realization/tn to Rs5,496 (+1.3% QoQ). EBITDA/ APAT reported -28.3%/ -9.9% YoY to Rs2.3 bn/ Rs1.1 bn.
We broadly maintain our estimates for FY24E and FY25E respectively.
We expect 8.2%/ 23.4%/ 30.5% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY23-25E led by 7.5%/ 10.0% volume growth and -1.0%/
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.