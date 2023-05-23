JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 Review — Effective Strategy To Pave Way For Improved Performance: Nirmal Bang
The management emphasized that JK Lakshmi Cement is implementing certain mechanisms to improve its operating performance.
Nirmal Bang Report
Overall revenue (including non-cement revenue) for 4QFY23 was 4.3% higher than NBIE estimate, but absolute EBITDA decreased by 31.5% YoY due to increased raw material, freight, and other expenses. NBIE predicts that RM costs will decrease as the blending ratio rises, but freight costs may remain elevated over the medium to long term due to longer lead distances and a greater reliance on roads to transport materials and finished goods.
On the call, the management emphasized that JK Lakshmi Cement is implementing certain mechanisms to improve its operating performance, including enhancing its geographical balance, narrowing the pricing disparity between trade & non-trade segments, and improving cost efficiency. To quantify this, incrementally, the topline would contribute Rs200/T, manufacturing cost levers (AFR facilities) would generate savings of Rs30/T and logistics cost savings would amount to Rs70/T (goal is to reduce lead distance from 400kms to 375kms), which would collectively increase EBITDA/T to Rs1,000 by FY25.
The company has set itself a daunting task of achieving volume growth of 19% in FY24, especially at a time when competition will push volume from their incremental capacities. JKLC has not articulated a marketing or sales strategy to elevate the brand's position, nor has it established any goals for shifting from the non-trade to trade segment. We would be circumspect about JKLC’s growth prospects over the next two quarters and will closely monitor its performance. We value JKLC at 7x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our Target Price (TP) of Rs852 with an upside of 18%.
