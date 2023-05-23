JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 Review - Better Sales, Geo Mix & Cost Optimisation To Drive Margins: Axis Securities
JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 Results Review - Better Sales, Geo Mix & Cost Optimisation To Drive Margins: Axis Securities
Axis Securities Report
The company is working on many levers such as optimizing geo-mix, higher production, sale of blended cement, increasing proportion of trade sales, premium and value-added product, logistic efficiency, and use of more renewable power to increase its EBITDA/tonne to four-digit number in the next 18 to 24 months. We expect the company to post EBITDA growth of 15% CAGR over FY22-25E on the back of stable realization, higher volume, and cost-saving initiatives.
Softening fuel prices augurs well for the industry as well as the company and the benefit of lower fuel costs will start flowing in from Q1FY24. The stock is also trading at an attractive valuation of 6.5x FY25 EV/EBITDA and EV/tonne of $75.
Cement demand in India remains robust on account of higher government thrust on developing the country’s infrastructure as well as low-cost and affordable housing. The company has guided for double-digit volume growth in FY24. We estimate volume growth at 7% CAGR over FY22-FY25E.
