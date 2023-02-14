JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 Results Review - Flattish QoQ Profitability, Fair Valuation: Dolat Capital
We expect improvement in profitability to continue.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. reported revenue and volume in line, however realization, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne and adjusted profit after tax below estimates.
JK Lakshmi Cement on consolidated basis posted +21.5%/ +13.7% YoY/ QoQ growth in revenue to Rs 15.6 billion led by +10.3% YoY in realization/tonne to Rs 5,426 (-0.1% QoQ) coupled with +10.1% YoY in volume to 2.88 million tonne (+13.8% QoQ).
Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax reported +6.7%/ +20.1% YoY to Rs 1.9 billion/ Rs 770 million.
We broadly maintain revenue estimates for FY23E but decrease Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax by 7.5%/ 8.8% for FY23E factoring nine months-FY23. However, we broadly maintain revenue/ Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax estimates for FY24E/ FY25E.
We expect 12.0%/ 11.6%/ 16.4% revenue/ Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY22-25E led by 6.1%/ 6.5%/ 10.7% volume growth and 12.4%/ 0.0%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E on consolidated basis.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review - QoQ Better Quarter, Fair Valuation: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.