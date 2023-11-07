JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results Review - Better Quarter; Profitability To Improve: Dolat Capital

Outlook and Valuation

JK Lakshmi Cement commissioned 1.5 million tonnes per annum clinker at its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. in October 2023; 2.5 mtpa grinding unit expected to start by March-April 2024 (versus earlier guidance of Q2 FY25) to capture growth in demand.

JK Lakshmi Cement has also announced 1.35 mtpa brownfield grinding unit expansion at Surat, Gujarat with capex of Rs 2.3 billion which is expected to start by H1 FY26. Thus, we factor higher net debt of Rs 14.2 billion/ Rs 12.0 billion/ Rs 8.0 billion for FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E versus Rs 10.0 billion/ Rs 11.8 bn in FY23/ H1 FY24.

We factor improvement in profitability over FY23-26E.

Stock has run up by ~29% since last update note (July 28, 2023), hence we maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 879 based on eight times consolidated FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda.