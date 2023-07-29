JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results Review - Bad Quarter; Profitability To Improve: Dolat Capital

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. reported revenue, volume broadly in line, however realization, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne and adjused profit after tax below estimates.

JK Lakshmi on consolidated basis posted +4.6%/ -7.1% YoY/ QoQ growth in revenue to Rs 17.3 billion led by +5.7% YoY/ -5.4% QoQ growth in volume to 3.2 million tonne which was partially offset by -1.0% YoY/ -1.8% QoQ decline in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,399.

Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax reported decline of -23.6%/ -29.4% YoY to Rs 2.0 billion/ Rs 785 million.