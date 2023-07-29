JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results Review - Bad Quarter; Profitability To Improve: Dolat Capital
JK Lakshmi Cement reported revenue, volume broadly in line.
Dolat Capital Report
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. reported revenue, volume broadly in line, however realization, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne and adjused profit after tax below estimates.
JK Lakshmi on consolidated basis posted +4.6%/ -7.1% YoY/ QoQ growth in revenue to Rs 17.3 billion led by +5.7% YoY/ -5.4% QoQ growth in volume to 3.2 million tonne which was partially offset by -1.0% YoY/ -1.8% QoQ decline in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,399.
Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax reported decline of -23.6%/ -29.4% YoY to Rs 2.0 billion/ Rs 785 million.
Outlook and Valuation
JK Lakshmi Cement is working on 1.5 million tonnes per annum/ 2.5 mtpa clinker/ grinding unit greenfield expansion with a capex of Rs 16.5 billion at its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. to start by Q3 FY24/ Q2 FY25 to capture growth in demand.
Thus, we factor higher net debt of Rs 12.2 billion for FY24E versus Rs 6.5 billion/ Rs 10.0 billion in FY22/ FY23 and reduction to Rs 7.1 billion in FY25E.
We factor improvement in profitability over FY23-25E.
Stock has corrected by ~15% since last update note (22nd May 2023). Thus, upgrade to 'Accumulate' from 'Reduce' with a revised target price of Rs 714 based on 7.5 times consolidated FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Key downside Risk: Lower profitability versus our estimates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
