JK Lakshmi Cement - Focusing On Profitable Growth: Motilal Oswal

We met with the management of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. to understand the company’s growth plan, cement demand, pricing scenario and cost-saving initiatives. Here are the key highlights from the meeting:

JK Lakshmi is expected to focus more on -

geo-mix optimisation, increasing the share of trade sales and premium products, better brand visibility, sustainable growth, and digitisation and automation to increase yield value per tonne.

It aims to improve Ebitda/tonne by Rs 300 through revenue growth and efficiency measures in the next 18 months.

Profitability improvement would be driven by a mix of revenue growth through better geo-mix, trade sales (Rs 200/tonne), and cost savings in manufacturing and logistics (saving of Rs 50/tonne each).

The company has growth plans for Nagaur (Rajasthan), Durg (Chhattisgarh) and Kutch (Gujarat) regions. JK Lakshmi aims to increase its capacity to 30 million tonnes per annum by FY30 from 18 mtpa now (including ongoing Udaipur expansion and rented grinding unit).

Land acquisitions have been started at Kutch and Nagaur. To achieve this plan, JK Lakshmi Cement expects a capex of ~Rs 80 billion, which will be met through internal accruals and borrowings (no plans of equity dilution).

JK Lakshmi Cement will prioritise expansion at the Durg plant but only if land acquisition for railway siding is completed. In case it faces hurdles in land acquisitions, it will look to set up a third line at Udaipur, apart from the ongoing expansion.

The company has seen some improvement in price positioning of its brands versus peers, though it is not as per expectations. In Odisha, it has introduced composite cement, which now accounts for 60% of its volumes in Odisha.

We believe JK Lakshmi Cement is trading at an attractive valuation of 6.4 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and $62/tonne.