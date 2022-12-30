JK Lakshmi Cement - Cost Declines, Realisation Improves, But Valuation Expensive: Geojit
Input costs have declined but are still at higher levels.
Geojit Research Report
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., part of the JK Group, primarily focuses on North, West and Eastern regions of India, with a 14 million tonne capacity in cement manufacturing.
JK Lakshmi Cement has reported revenue growth of 17% YoY in the last quarter, aided by strong growth in realisation (up 17%YoY). Operating profit declined by 15%YoY as Ebitda margin contracted to 10.6% from 14.5%YoY.
Input costs have declined but are still at higher levels. Cement prices have improved in the recent months, which will aid margin improvement in the coming quarters. Amid high volatility in fuel prices, JK Lakshmi is strongly focusing on margins through improving geo mix, segment mix, product mix, and fuel mix.
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. (subsidiary) is expanding its capacity by 2.5 mt (from 2.2 mt) with a capex of Rs 16.5 billion (debt/equity of 70:30), commissioning by FY24 end.
